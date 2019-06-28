Stars dare to dance: Cast revealed for 2019 Murphy Theatre’s Dancing with the Stars

WILMINGTON — The stars are (anxiously) waiting to shine.

But the cast for the 2019 Murphy Theatre’s Dancing with the Stars will have a few months to polish up their dancin’ shoes, practice their new moves and raise funds for a good cause.

Invited guests were introduced to this year’s participants at the 2019 Cast Reveal Party onstage at the Murphy Theatre Thursday evening.

The lineup for the Murphy’s biggest fundraiser:

• Lance Beus, Clinton Memorial Hospital CEO

• Veronica Campbell, Beauty Bar Salon and Spa

• Dan Evers, Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director

• Amanda Foster, Motivational Speaker

• Stacie Freeze, Wilmington Savings Bank

• Dr. Nicole Goddard, Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

• Matthew Hagee, Qualified Mental Health Specialist

• Brad Reynolds, Ohio Living Cape May Executive Director

• Alex Rhinehart, General Denver bartender

• Jenny “Miss Hollywood” Rocheleau, PCS Clinton Career and Life Enrichment Center

Beus and Campbell were not present at the reception.

The show’s director, Timothy Larrick, brought each member forward at the reveal last night to tell attendees a bit about themselves and why they’re there.

Brad Reynolds said he was there because of his wife Darcy. Rhinehart was drawn in by Larrick, who asked him one night at the General Denver if he wanted to take part in it.

“Years ago, when I was younger and he was younger, he would sing and dance in musicals in high school. I know he has that talent,” said Larrick.

According to Larrick, he told Rhinehart the hardest was actually raising the money, to which Rhinehart responded, “Dude, don’t you remember when I raised over $5,000 just by shaving my beard off?”

Larrick reminded all the stars that dancing is indeed the “easy part.”

“When this is all done, you’ll back at this as a fond memory,” said Larrick.

He also reminded them that they’d better start planning fundraisers now.

The dancers will show their stuff on Sept. 21 at the Murphy Theatre, and afterward, the awards for top fundraiser, the crowd favorite, and judges’ favorite will be announced.

Locals can donate online from July 15 to Sept. 21. Tickets can be purchased at themurphytheatre.org.

Larrick warns that the tickets always sell out quickly and should be bought in advance as soon as possible.

The 2019 Murphy Theatre Dancing with the Stars lineup: Matthew Hagee, Dr. Nicole Goddard, Brad Reynolds, Stacie Freeze, Dan Evers, Amanda Foster, Alex Rhinehart, Jenny Rocheleau, and the show’s director Timothy Larrick. Contestants Lance Beus and Veronica Campbell were not present. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_DSC_0831.jpg The 2019 Murphy Theatre Dancing with the Stars lineup: Matthew Hagee, Dr. Nicole Goddard, Brad Reynolds, Stacie Freeze, Dan Evers, Amanda Foster, Alex Rhinehart, Jenny Rocheleau, and the show’s director Timothy Larrick. Contestants Lance Beus and Veronica Campbell were not present. John Hamilton | News Journal