Castle Park II to open in ‘grand’ style

WILMINGTON — Join the City of Wilmington and its Parks & Rec Department for the long-awaited grand opening of Castle Park II playground at David Williams Memorial Park.

A grand opening and celebration is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

This project could not have been achieved without help from the more than 800 volunteers who contributed to the recent castle park build.

Wilmington Parks and Recreation would like to thank all those who gave so graciously of their time, talents and attention.

At this historic grand opening event, there will be food to share and build stories to tell as the playground is officially opened to the next generation of fun to our community.