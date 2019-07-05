‘Nun Run’ set for July 20 at Chatfield College

ST. MARTIN — For the first time in its nine years, the Chatfield College 5K will feature a kids run. Renamed the Nun Run in 2017, this race welcomes walkers and runners of all ages to come to the picturesque campus in northern Brown County.

Kids 12 and younger will have the chance to compete in their own race day festivities. The course will be a half-mile loop around the campus. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a ribbon for entering. Medals for first, second, and third place will also be given.

“We have had kids participate in the race in the past, but we hope having a kids-only race will encourage many more kids to join in,” said Brianna Houchens, race director. “We like to think of the 5K as an event for the whole family, and now there truly is something for everyone.”

The 2019 Nun Run 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Brown County campus in St. Martin. The race begins at 9 a.m., and registration opens at 8 a.m. The registration fee for adults is $20, $15 for students, and $5 for the kids run.

Strollers and leashed pets are also welcome to participate. Plaques will be given to the overall male and female winners in both the run and walk divisions. Medals for first through third will also be given in both male and female age divisions. Registration is also accepted online at www.chatfield.edu/5k .

The Brown County campus is located at 20918 State Route 251, St. Martin.

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree in Brown County and Cincinnati. It is an open enrollment college.