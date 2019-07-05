2 pursued suspects escape to Clinton County woods

CLINTON COUNTY — Authorities are seeking two individuals involved in a multiple county high-speed pursuit.

An emergency alert from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office notified locals around Jessie Drive and Gurneyville Road — near Chester and Union Townships — to be on the lookout for two males involved in the pursuit. Both were described as being armed and dangerous. One was described as wearing red shorts, the other blue shorts, and both are black and neither was wearing a shirt.

According to a release from the City of Montgomery Police Department, at 5 p.m. Thursday an MPD officer attempted to stop a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe for an “equipment violation as well as the registered owner possibly being under a driver’s license suspension.”

The driver allegedly failed to comply with the officer and led him on a vehicle pursuit on North I-71 to East I-275. The driver exited onto Montgomery Road from I-275 and when he neared the Harper’s Point Shopping Center, he reportedly jumped from the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly afterward.

A passenger in the vehicle then jumped into the driver’s seat and led another MPD officer on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit continued on East Kemper Road, onto Loveland-Madeira Road, West I-275, and finally continuing onto North I-71.

“Several units assisted in the pursuit, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” the release states.

Stop-sticks were deployed on I-71 near State Route 48, which disabled the front passenger tire. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into the rear of another vehicle near the 50-mile post in Clinton County and then came to rest on the slow speed shoulder, at which time the passenger and the driver fled the vehicle into a nearby wooded area, stated the release.

The release advises there were no injuries reported at the crash scene, and both unidentified, fleeing suspects remain at large as of mid-day Friday.

Three handguns were recovered from the vehicle, including one stolen during a burglary in Franklin County, Ohio.

The original driver — identified in the release as 26-year-old Quintavios Banks — was taken into custody. Banks is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center for failing to comply, receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and is also wanted for domestic violence in Franklin County.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, please contact either the Highway Patrol at 937-382-2551 or the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

