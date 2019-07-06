2019 Clinton County Fair’s opening weekend is underway

Members of the Fairboard gather Saturday morning around the flag pole during the official start of the 2019 Clinton County Fair.

The East Clinton band performs for the opening ceremony of the Clinton County Fair.

American Legion members do the honors of raising the U.S. flag to officially open the county fair.

Patrick Haley, left, is honored as the 2019 Clinton County Fair individual honoree. Haley retired at the end of 2018 as county commissioner, and previously served as the county sheriff. Joining him in the photo are Fairboard President Scot Gerber presenting Haley a plaque, center, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, right foreground.

The East Clinton band and the Clinton County Fairboard assemble around the fairgrounds flag pole to mark the beginning of the 2019 county fair.

A scaled-down version of a ferris wheel, designed especially for kids, is one of the new rides at the Clinton County Fair this year.

In the right foreground, Kaylashae Moore washes a Nigerian dwarf goat, a couple months old, at the county fair Saturday.