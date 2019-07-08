Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 2:24 p.m. on July 1, police arrested a 24-year-old female for alleged probation violation. The arrest was made while responding to an assist citizen report at a bank on North South Street. According to the report, police recovered a meth pipe and a driver’s license belonging to a different individual.

• At 8:28 p.m. on July 1, police responded to the 200 block of Grant Street in reference to a possible fire. Upon arrival, smoke was observed from the north side of the building. According to the report, a neighbor advised officers of “two white males with tattoos appeared as if they were going to fight earlier.” The neighbor advised one had a “club” and the other a knife. She advised one male threw something into the grass across the street and they left in opposite directions, also advising a gray van drove by moments later and a white male with a dark brown ponytail was driving. She advised the operator stated he poured water over the fire. Police then spoke with a 20-year-old female who advised she left the residence “for approximately 10 minutes” and prior to her departure, the two males — ages 33 and 39 — were present. She advised she believed they were arguing but was uncertain how the fire occurred and there has not been water nor electric in the residence for multiple days. Another neighbor advised the 33-year-old male stated earlier he was fighting with a male and “intended to stab him.” The males were not located that night.

• Police received a report of a theft and a fraud taking place at 2:38 p.m. on July 2. A 69-year-old Xenia female is listed as the victim and a 33-year-old Wilmington female is listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

• On July 2, police arrested a juvenile for alleged domestic violence at a residence. According to the report, when officers arrived the juvenile was upset, yelling at his father. The report indicates the juvenile was wearing an ankle monitor through Clinton County Juvenile Court. Injuries were observed on the father’s arm.

• At 4:48 p.m. on July 3, a 55-year-old male reported that his cell phone was stolen. According to the report, the victim said that he stopped at a 27-year-old male’s house on East Truesdell Street to rest and he set his phone down on the porch railing. He said that a 40-year-old female stopped by with another guy that he didn’t know and left. He said that he walked down the street and realized that he forgot his phone, he turned around and walked back and his phone was gone.

• At 6:49 p.m. on July 3, a 23-year-old male reported his .45-caliber pistol was stolen from his residence at the 500 block of West Vine Street.

• At 7:08 p.m. on July 3, a 40-year-old female advised her and her family were being harassed by a 42-year-old female. The caller sent authorities text messages they received from the suspect. The officer then forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office.

• Police responded to a Mulberry Street residence at 8:20 p.m. on July 3 on a reported protection order violation. A 32-year-old Leesburg female advised she received a letter from a 33-year-old Springboro male. According to the report, the letter was sent to the Highland County Jail and sent to the victim’s place of employment. She showed the three-page letter and envelope from the suspect that was addressed to “My Queen.”

• Police responded to a breaking and entering report at a North Wood Street at 2:40 a.m. on July 4. Police made contact with a 34-year-old female resident who advised a 33-year-old male resident was inside breaking things. As police announced their presence and later observed the male exiting the residence through a bedroom window. Multiple officers got the suspect inside and handcuffed him, later walking him to a cruiser. Police talked to the female who stated she and the suspect own the house together and he lives there. She told them the suspect did not injure her or threaten to injure her. Police explained to her they couldn’t arrest the suspect for coming into his own house and breaking his own items. She wanted the suspect to go to his mother’s house for the evening. The handcuffs were removed, the suspect went into the house, got some clothes and left with his mother. The victim told authorities she wanted to get a protection order violation.

