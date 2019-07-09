Municipal court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 1 and July 5, 2019:

• Jeremy Purdom, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., no operator’s license, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 3, 2019 to July 3, 2022, fined $2,325, assessed $395 court costs. Operator’s license was destroyed. No driving privileges granted unless the license is restored. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and an additional O.V.I.-suspension charge and O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Bradley Blackburn, 23, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 80 days in jail (78 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Blackburn must take part in supervised probation.

• Tyler Lawrence, 25, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Lawrence must write of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $185 in restitution.

• Jeremy Pack, 27, of Sabina, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sarah E. Smith, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of prohibited turning and O.V.I.-low breathalizer were dismissed.

• Keith Miller, 24, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Miller must complete a twelve-week anger management program, write a letter of apology to the victim, and must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Brandon Murray, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Shawn Fox, 31, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Fox must have no contact with the victim.

• Deena Camp, 48, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Camp must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Delmar Lamb II, 25, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $180, assessed $405 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Cody McMurray, 18, underage consumption, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Charles Harpen, 27, of Wilmington, trespassing, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Maria Vergara-Villasana, 23, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Vergara-Villasana.

• Michelle Bates, 48, of Cincinnati, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $115, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Bates.

• Cassie Clayton, 31, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Clayton.

• Kenneth Burns Jr., 55, of Pittsburgh, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Burns.

• Ato Reid, 44, of Lewis Center, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Reid.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574