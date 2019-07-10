New City of Wilmington app handy for both residents, city departments

WILMINGTON — Do you see a city street that needs some repair? Or roadkill that needs to be picked up?

Or did you just miss putting your trash out?

The City of Wilmington now has an app for that.

Debuting around two weeks ago, Wilmington has became the most recent city to incorporate the SeeClickFix app for citizens to use.

The app/program, founded in Connecticut in 2008, allows citizens to let local government officials know about non-emergency issues.

According to the app, as of Tuesday, July 9, the city has helped fix 26 issues that were reported using the app.

City Administrator Marian Miller told the News Journal she believes the program will help keep up with the city’s and Mayor John Stanforth’s desire for transparency and accountability.

“What really created this was the mayor’s desire for customer satisfaction,” said Miller. “John and I both come from sales, and we both, often, call citizens ‘customers.’ Sometimes it’s by accident or a slip, other times it’s very intentional … our desire is customer satisfaction.”

The app/program would help departments organize and follow up on complaints and reports.

To use the app, citizens need to download it to their phone — available for free for both iOS and Android — or it can be used from a resident’s computer, where they can start up an account.

If a citizen sees an issue, press the orange “plus” sign, then “get something fixed.” The app will take the user to an option of taking a photo of the issue, uploading a photo, or not including one.

The report can also be made at the city’s website — it doesn’t need to be made on the app.

Miller added that the reports can be made anonymously.

“We just want to know what the issue is,” said Miller. “(The app) doesn’t give us your personal information. The program developers of SeeClickFix maintain it. But they don’t share that with us. They’ll only share the user name.”

If the app is allowed access to know the user’s location, the app will automatically track where the spot is. Or the user can manually enter the location.

Once selected, the user can select the category the issue falls under; these include code enforcement, parks & rec, streets, trash & recycling, wastewater & stormwater, water, and Sugar Grove Cemetery.

There is also a section labeled “community” which would mean only users “watching” the area will get notified about the issue.

Once submitted, it’ll get sent to the respective department automatically. An email will be sent when submitted and another one when it is resolved.

Miller emphasized that this is not for emergency service issues; residents should still call 911 for emergencies.

For more information on the app/program, visit wilmingtonoh.org/wilmington-seeclickfix/.

The category page for the city’s SeeClickFix app. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_App-photo-2.jpg The category page for the city’s SeeClickFix app. John Hamilton | News Journal Home page of the city’s SeeClickFix app. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_App-photo-1.jpg Home page of the city’s SeeClickFix app. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

