Davis Strong Family Fun event set

WILMINGTON — A Davis Strong Family Fun event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Holmes Elementary School.

Come to the Holmes playground to celebrate Mrs. Davis and her family. There will be fire trucks and firefighters and police officers there. We can say thank you to the people who help us stay safe and help us when we need help, like they helped Mrs. Davis when she was in the car accident.

We can say thank you to them for helping our teacher!

It’s time to celebrate! After a bad car accident at the start of summer, Mrs. Davis, a second-grade teacher at Holmes, and her girls are home, recovering, healing and doing well.

There will be bouncy houses, Kona Ice, sidewalk chalk, face painting, a DJ, and lots more fun. We’ll raffle off two bikes that evening; the raffle is free. At dark, we’ll have a family friendly movie for everyone to enjoy on the playground.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and favorite movie snack to enjoy! Bring the whole family!