Fancy Poultry champions

In Fancy Poultry Showmanship, champions are, from left: Senior — Hailey Fugate; Intermediate — Logan Schumaker; Junior — Wyatt Philpot; and Beginner — Mallory Thomason.

Fancy Poultry Overall Male Bird winner is Logan Schumaker, shown with Judge Dr. Rick Bokanyl.

Fancy Poultry Outstanding Exhibitor is Logan Schumaker.