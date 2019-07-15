Posted on by

Fancy Poultry champions


In Fancy Poultry Showmanship, champions are, from left: Senior — Hailey Fugate; Intermediate — Logan Schumaker; Junior — Wyatt Philpot; and Beginner — Mallory Thomason.

Phyllis Cocklin photos

Fancy Poultry Overall Male Bird winner is Logan Schumaker, shown with Judge Dr. Rick Bokanyl.


Fancy Poultry Outstanding Exhibitor is Logan Schumaker.


