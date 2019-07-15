BPD: Man arrested 5th time in 90 days

BLANCHESTER — A local man was arrested Saturday and charged with menacing.

According to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, on Saturday afternoon, July 13, an East John St. resident reported that he had been threatened by a neighbor, Bryan Mettler, 46, of N. Columbus St.

“The victim stated Mettler rode an ATV on the street in front of his house, then made a threat to cause physical harm to the victim and his family,” said Reinbolt. “The victim stated Mettler also stood in the street, taunting him and challenging him to a fight, an invitation the victim declined.”

Mettler was arrested at his home by a police officer and a deputy sheriff.

“He was taken to the police station, where his wife and minor child arrived to berate the arresting officer,” said Reinbolt. “Mettler was charged with menacing, a misdemeanor offense, and was taken to the Clinton County Jail. Currently available information indicates that Mettler was released from the jail on an appearance bond.”

Reinbolt added, “This marks the fifth time the police department has arrested or charged Mettler in the past 90 days. Each of those incidents involved him threatening harm to neighbors or breaching the peace of the neighborhood in some fashion.”

