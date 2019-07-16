Local Briefs: Stowe Road to be closed

Stowe Road to be closed

Stowe Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, July 22, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

The project is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.

The bridge is between Larrick Road and SR 72 in Wayne Township. The last address accessible from the east (Larrick Road) is 296 Stowe Road. There are no houses between the closures and SR 72.

Lynchburg Road open

The culvert replacement on Lynchburg Road is now complete and the road is open to traffic, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Relay sets wrap-up meeting

Clinton County’s Relay for Life Council members are requested to arrive at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 and all teams involved with Clinton County’s 2019 Relay for Life event meet at 6 p.m. at Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington for a final wrap-up meeting.

Teams will receive recognition for Best Booth, Best Spirit Stick, Best Banner, and the team that won the most Spirit Points.

Discussions will be held on best practices and changes for next year’s event. Each team will be responsible for their own purchases.

Opsahl on GC dean’s list

Marris Opsahl of Clarksville was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen College for a GPA of at least 3.75.