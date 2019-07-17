Police reports: Incidents of harassment, threats and BB gun

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 11:24 p.m. on July 9, police responded to a Quaker Way residence in reference to phone harassment and menacing by a male subject. (Editor’s Note: This is the same house in which the armed robbery, shooting and assaults occurred on Sunday, July 14.) He advised he called a couple of weeks ago and talked to an officer but didn’t file a report but was told to call back if it happened again, and it is happening again. According to the report, a 20-year-old male resident told the officer that his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was threatening him with physical violence at his place of employment. The officer advised the male to block his ex and her boyfriend on all social media and to not make contact with them at all. The male advised he is planning on getting a temporary protection order against them first thing the next day.

• At 2:47 p.m. on July 8, police responded to the intersection of Lowes Drive and Rombach Avenue for a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries. Upon arrival, they made contact with a 72-year-old Clarksville female and a 71-year-old Sabina female who were the operators of the two vehicles involved. The Clarksville female was operating a Ford Fusion and the Sabina female was operating a Chevy Traverse. Police spoke with both parties involved twice and each time both still claimed that they each had the yellow light. Due to conflicting information from the witness and the subjects involved, no fault can be determined.

• At 7:13 p.m. on July 8, an 80-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from his garage at his South Spring Street residence. The report lists a 3600 and 6500-watt generators as the stolen items.

• At 8:13 p.m. on July 8, police responded to a Rombach Avenue restaurant on a possible reckless operation report. Police did collect two “marijuana burnt roaches” at the scene.

• At 8:41 p.m. on July 8, a 36-year-old male reported his chrome-colored BMX bicycle was stolen from his residence on North Lincoln Street.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business at 1:53 a.m. on July 9 while responding to the park on Rombach Avenue.

• Police assisted the Wilmington Fire Department at 1:05 p.m. on July 9 on Holiday Lane on the report of a tractor-trailer that had a tire on fire. By the time the police arrived, the fire was put out and the vehicle was arranged to be towed.

• At 4:50 p.m. on July 9, a 51-year-old female came to the station to report that she had been threatened by a 57-year-old female while she was walking to a store on East Main Street. The 51-year-old said the 57-year-old got out of a car and accused her of sleeping with her boyfriend. She said that the 57-year-old told her that “your time is coming” and then left. The 51-year-old female wanted the 57-year-old told to leave her alone. The woman said that she has never had relations with the other’s boyfriend. Police went and spoke with the 57-year-old and she said that the 51-year-old has been sleeping with her boyfriend. The officer told her that she is to have no further contact with the other and she said that she understood.

• At 8:29 p.m. on July 9, police responded to the 400 block of Marlena Drive on the report of a male subject pointing a gun into the surrounding park. Police checked the area and found a 45-year-old male and two females in the woods in a tent. The male had a BB pistol and admitted to pulling it out of his pocket as he was walking in the nearby park and onto the bike trail and said he shot at a bird. The responding officer asked him if he thought pulling out a realistic pistol and pointing it would cause people to be alarmed. The male stated he understood that it would have upset people and caused them to be alarmed. The male was given a citation and the pistol was take as evidence.

