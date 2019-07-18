Continental Manor comes through for kids affected by tornadoes

BLANCHESTER — Continental Manor residents recently put together gift bags for the children affected by the tornadoes in the Dayton area.

The bags contained crayons, coloring books, stuffed animals, toys, books, snacks and more.

STNA Lori Pringle told Activity Director Lisa Beach that her daughter’s family wanted to do something to help the children that lost everything. The two decided it would be a great project to get the residents involved in as well.

Their hearts went out to these children that were forced out of their homes and were in shelters. They had nothing, or very little. Small children just don’t understand why they can’t go home, why they no longer have toys.

The residents said it was a blessing for them to be able to help put a little bit of happy back in the children’s lives, Beach said.

In the collage: At top left, when the little girl in the middle was told that the folks at Continental Manor put the gift bags together, she said to, “Tell all the grandmas and grandpas thank you for me”; at top right (from left), residents Regina Keplinger, Ruby Jones, Larry Tedrick, Glenna Reed, Anna Little, Haney Burris and Ramona Agin assembled the bags; at bottom right are, from left, Dominic Burkhart, Zander Burkhart, Abraxas Rogers, Kiyah Kinney, Kamden Burkhart and Ayvion Rogers being held by Billy Burkhart, with a trunk full of the donated bags; the bottom left photo shows some of the destruction. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Tornado-Victims.jpg In the collage: At top left, when the little girl in the middle was told that the folks at Continental Manor put the gift bags together, she said to, “Tell all the grandmas and grandpas thank you for me”; at top right (from left), residents Regina Keplinger, Ruby Jones, Larry Tedrick, Glenna Reed, Anna Little, Haney Burris and Ramona Agin assembled the bags; at bottom right are, from left, Dominic Burkhart, Zander Burkhart, Abraxas Rogers, Kiyah Kinney, Kamden Burkhart and Ayvion Rogers being held by Billy Burkhart, with a trunk full of the donated bags; the bottom left photo shows some of the destruction. Courtesy photos

