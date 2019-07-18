Port authorizes economic development program

WILMINGTON — After a long road of planning, the Clinton County Port Authority authorized the execution of their economic development services during their Thursday meeting.

The multiple-party agreement will run a county-wide economic development program and will create a single contact point for economic development activities, existing businesses, and any potential business considering Clinton County as a location.

“It’s gratifying,” said Port Authority Director Dan Evers when asked about reaching the final step in the process.

Evers told the News Journal their next step is to continue formalizing the process and launching it more “robustly.”

The Port Authority will facilitate and manage the initiative. They will be responsible for coordinating a range of economic development services — business retention and expansion, business recruitment, and coordinating the efforts and resources of other economic development channel partners, among other functions — to ensure consistency and maximize efficiency in the pursuit of business development opportunities.

The five-year agreement also includes regular reporting to the partnered organizations. The reports will include inquiries and responses from prospective businesses and general economic indicators

Along with the Port Authority, Clinton County Commissioners, the City of Wilmington, Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington, and the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau are also a part of the program.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_CC-Port-Authority-logo.jpg