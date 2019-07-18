Lions learn about sewing mission

Local resident Diane Murphy presented a slide presentation to the Wilmington Lions Club about a group of volunteers who are “Sewing with a Mission”.

Diane who has done custom sewing locally for many years met a woman from Clinton County, N.Y. who had always wanted to teach sewing in a foreign country.

Diane along with 10 other volunteers went to Peru in 2018. They brought sewing machines and fabrics, which they left behind for the students.

They taught sewing to approximately 60 students who resided in a remote area. Their goal was to teach sewing as a way for them to earn a living.

This year 17 instructors went to Chile and repeated their sewing training mission. Diane displayed some of the items that were made by the students in their training. Because of the cost of shipping and different electrical systems, for future sewing missions the plan is to purchase sewing machines sold in the country visited. Various host country churches arrange places for the students’ training.

The sewing volunteer group needs financial support to continue their future training.

Lions Club President Ryan Page presents a lion statuette to Diane Murphy as Lion Nial Henry looks on.