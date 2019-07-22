County SWMD grants available for ‘20

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2020 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste reduction efforts.

In all, $16,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are:

Pear Grant — Eligible applicants include public or private schools/colleges in Clinton County. Qualifying programs include recycling, litter prevention, or waste reduction activities, along with initiatives that educate students about these environmental topics. ($3,000 allocated)

Community Grant — Open to any township or municipality in Clinton County, this grant provides funding to assist political subdivisions with recycling, litter prevention, and waste reduction efforts. ($4,000 allocated)

Go-Green Grant(for businesses) — The purpose of this grant is to assist Clinton County businesses, including non-profit groups, with implementing recycling and waste reduction programs in their places of employment. ($4,000 allocated)

Curbside Recycling Grant — Funds are made available to political subdivisions within Clinton County to assist with the implementation of residential and/or commercial curbside recycling programs. ($5,000 allocated)

Applications are available on the Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling or by contacting the District office at 937-382-6177.

Individuals interested in any of these grant programs are strongly encouraged to contact the District to discuss their proposals prior to submitting an application. All applications must be received at the District office by noon on Nov. 30, 2019.