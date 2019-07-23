Wilmington police reports: Domestic incidents and thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 6:34 p.m. on July 17, police responded to 1-99 block of West Fulton Street for a reported fight. According to the report, a white couple was yelling racial slurs, and someone was yelling that they were going to stab someone. Upon arrival, police made contact with a 25-year-old male who advised that a 23-year-old male had come over and they had a verbal argument over each other’s girlfriends. The 25-year-old said he wants the 23-year-old to stay away from him. Police advised him on how to get a TPO against the other. When police went to speak with the other who told the officer that the argument was all verbal and that the other male had pulled a knife on him. Police advised the 23-year-old and his friends to stay away from the other male.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old Fairborn male for alleged domestic violence at a business on Airport Road at 6:35 p.m. on July 17. A 19-year-old Fairborn female was listed as the victim.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old male for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at the 300 block of East Main Street at 7:26 p.m. on July 17.

• At 8:52 p.m. on July 17, police responded to an East Main Street gas station for a shoplifting report. Upon arrival, police spoke with an employee who showed the officer camera footage of a white male with brown hair in a ponytail walk into the store, order a milkshake and leave without paying for it, and he took a couple of lighters and a pair of sunglasses when he left. The officer patrolled the area to try to locate the red Jeep the suspect was driving, and could not locate it.

• At 10:58 p.m. on July 17, a 62-year-old female reported a male calling her, harassing her and making threats. The victim stated she was trying to get a $150,000 grant and they wanted $50,000 from her. She showed authorities texts from someone asking for the $50,000 and her telling she can not pay it. Then there were texts from the other person, telling the female that she has 12 hours before she has to go to court. “The texts do not use proper English and are hard to comprehend,” the report indicates. She stated she did not know who was sending the texts and did not know where the money would be sent. Police told her that it appeared to be a scam and she should delete the texts and block the phone number. They also told her to contact her bank if she wanted further advise on how to handle this.

• At 12:13 a.m. on July 18, a 20-year-old male reported that his vehicle was damaged while at his Woodland Drive residence.

• At 1:52 a.m. on July 18, a 40-year-old male reported his LG Stylo 4 phone was stolen while at a laundromat on South South Street.

• At 11:36 a.m. on July 18, a 50-year-old male reported the license plate of his motorcycle was missing while at his residence at the 500 block of North South Street.

• At 1:23 p.m. on July 18, police received a report of possible child abuse. A 22-year-old Xenia female is listed as the suspect.

• At 2:17 p.m. on July 18, police received a report of a theft at the 1-99 block of Columbus Street. According to the report, the damage was done to the rear hatch window, and items stolen include a hitch insert, a toolbox with tools, and a four-way lug wrench. The report lists a 67-year-old female and a 75-year-old male as the victims.

• At 10:48 a.m. on July 19, police received a hit/skip report at a business on Airport Road. The vehicle belonged to a 41-year-old New Vienna resident.

• At 12:24 p.m. on July 19, police were advised of a male subject striking a female subject in the lot of Job & Family Services. Both subjects got into a maroon-colored Pontiac and headed southbound on South South Street. Units checked the area and the report doesn’t indicate if they were found.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old Blanchester male for alleged theft after responding to Progress Way store on a reported shoplifting at 11:43 a.m. on July 20. The report lists a gold wristwatch as the stolen item.

• At 7:11 p.m. on July 20, police responded to the 200 block of West Sugartree Street where a 22-year-old Xenia male reported his vehicle tire appeared to be cut. The caller believed it may have been a male subject who he had problems with.

• Police received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a 65-year-old male at the 200 block of Wexford Drive by two runaway juveniles.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old Port William female in relation to a shoplifting report at a Progress Way at 10:47 a.m. on July 21. According to the report, $667.23 worth of “miscellaneous grocery and other consumables.”

• At 7 p.m. on July 21, a theft at the 400 block of North South Street was reported. A 19-year-old female reported multiple items were taken from her vehicle. Including a purple purse containing her drivers license, social security card, medical card, debit card, and $150 cash.

