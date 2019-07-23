Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 15 and July 19, 2019:

• Darlene O’Brien, 71, of Bellefontaine, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by O’Brien.

• Hailee Hundley, 18, of Westlake, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hundley.

• Angela Carson, 49, of Dayton, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carson.

• Carole Poster, 22, of Springboro, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Poster.

• Sydney Pike, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Pike.

• Bradley Columbia, 36, of Warsaw, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Columbia.

• Cristobal Ruiz, 23, of Bridgeport, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kaicei Molen, 19, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Molen.

• Richard Henson II, 38, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Henson.

• Mason Fraley, 21, of Franklin, going 95 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fraley.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

