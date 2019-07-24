Local Briefs: SR 73 closing for 12 days; Thornburg Road to be closed

SR 73 to be closed for 12 days

Culvert replacement requires closing State Route 73 approximately 1.5 miles east of SR 380, at the 4.09 mile marker, from Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 8.

The detour uses Interstate 71 and U.S. 68.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and road closure. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. ODOT says: Remember, move over or slow down.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

US 68 closure for 60 days

U.S. Route 68 just north of the intersection of Macedonia Road, at the 7.1/7.2 mile marker, began Monday, July 22 for approximately 60 days due to a culvert replacement, according to ODOT.

The detour uses State Route 28, SR 134 and SR 350.

Thornburg Road to be closed

Thornburg Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, July 29, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Clark Road and SR 73 in Green Township. The last address accessible from the west (Clark Road) is 921 Thornburg Road. The last address accessible from the east (SR 73) is 410 Thornburg Road.

The project is anticipated to take five days, weather permitting.