Blan Legion honors Boys, Girls State

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179, along with the Auxiliary, held a reception for the students attending Buckeye Boys and Girls State Sunday, June 23 at the Blanchester Senior Citizens Center.

Honored from Girls State were Ally Davis, Eliana Tacoronte, Kelsey Naylor and Kayla Allen. Honored from Boys State were Daniel Davenport, Matthew O’Neill, and Kaleb Goodin.

These young people were selected for their qualities of strong leadership, high moral character, scholastic achievement, exemplary citizenship and a desire to learn.

Buckeye Boys/Girls State is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county, and city levels. The main objective is to train young people who have completed their junior year in high school, in duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

The Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary was very proud to have the Governor, Ally Davis, represent our Post. She was elected to represent the 1,000 girls who attended.

Buckeye Boys and Girls State was sponsored by The Allen Company, BDK Feeds, First National Bank, Peoples Bank, Falgner Realty, Tufts/Schildmeyer Funeral Home and Curless Printing.

The American Legion/Auxiliary is a veterans’ support organization which focuses on three major areas: veterans, young people, and the community. Anyone interested in joining or contributing to this organization may contact Joyce Kelly at giftedteacher@frontier.com, or Bruce Barricklow at bbarricklow@tds.net.

From left are Joyce Kelly, Kelsey Naylor, Eliana Tacoronte, Kayla Allen, Alexis Davis, Kaleb Goodin, Matthew O’Neill, Daniel Davenport, and Bruce Barricklow. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_buckeye-boys-and-girls.jpg From left are Joyce Kelly, Kelsey Naylor, Eliana Tacoronte, Kayla Allen, Alexis Davis, Kaleb Goodin, Matthew O’Neill, Daniel Davenport, and Bruce Barricklow. Courtesy photo