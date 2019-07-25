COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, July 26
• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.
Saturday, July 27
• Fifth Annual Car Show will be held at the Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All proceeds benefit local seniors. Car entry fee is $10 with pre-war to current plaques, and one for Senior Center Choice. The event includes food concessions, entertainment, a 50-50 drawing and door prizes.
• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. From the vendors: locally grown fresh seasonal jewelry, pottery and more. Kids Club for all children ages 5-12 yrs. SNAP benefits accepted with Double Your Bucks program. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus available at each market.
• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
• “Reading the Mueller Report Together,” sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will conclude Saturday morning, July 27, 10-11:30 a.m., at the Wilmington Public Library. Participants are encouraged to watch Robert Mueller’s July 24 congressional testimony in preparation for the discussion. The report is available in bookstores and as a free downloadable PDF online.
Monday, July 29
• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.
• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 29. Theme is Harry Potter; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.
• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.
Tuesday, July 30
• Adult Pinterest Craft Night on Thursday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m. Paint a galaxy watercolor painting. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.
• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.
• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.
Wednesday, July 31
• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. There will be Mega Bloks for little ones.
Thursday, Aug. 1
• Three-day yard sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Angels Awaiting Maternity Home Angel House at 782 Xenia Ave., Wilmington.
• Book Lovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, discussing “Save Me” by Lisa Scottoline. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book, depending on availability. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call the Blanchester Public Library at the number above.
Friday, Aug. 2
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Ruthann Faris.
Saturday, Aug. 3
• American Legion Post 49 members and guests will celebrate the 100th American Legion Anniversary with “Boogie on the Blacktop” at the Wilmington Post beginning at 5 p.m. They will fire up the grill with hamburgers and hot dogs. Entertainment by DJ, Matt Farris will begin around 7 p.m.
• Blanchester Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway.
Sunday, Aug. 4
• Adult “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types; knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners. Hot water, tea and coffee will be provided. Children can play in the adjoining Activity Room.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed.
Friday, Aug. 9
• American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington All You Can Eat Fish Fry beginning at 5:30 p.m.; DJ/karaoke by Gary Creek beginning at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
• End of Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 featuring a pre-paid Kona Ice truck, water games, and prizes.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at noon Aug. 13 at Ohio Living Cape May Central Campus Building for a carry-in meal. Please bring a covered dish to share, and your table service. Guest speaker is Dessie Rogers of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Aug. 15 at Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground at 1400 Fife Ave, Wilmington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a day playing; also snacks and outdoor activities. RSVP to 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.
Friday, Aug. 16
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Sally Buchanan; program leader Patti Cook.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed. Entertainment by Ken Striblen with a medley of songs.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• Learn to square dance at Wilmington Public Library 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Presented by the Clinton County Country Squares. Everyone is welcome — singles, couples and families. To ensure that everyone has a partner, registration is requested at 937-382-2417.
Friday, Aug. 30
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Theresa Rembert.
Sept. 19
• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.
Friday, Sept. 13
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Barbara Leeds; program leader Cindy Petrich.
Friday, Sept. 27
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.
Friday, Nov. 15
• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.
Friday, Nov. 22
• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.