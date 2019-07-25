COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, July 26

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Saturday, July 27

• Fifth Annual Car Show will be held at the Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All proceeds benefit local seniors. Car entry fee is $10 with pre-war to current plaques, and one for Senior Center Choice. The event includes food concessions, entertainment, a 50-50 drawing and door prizes.

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. From the vendors: locally grown fresh seasonal jewelry, pottery and more. Kids Club for all children ages 5-12 yrs. SNAP benefits accepted with Double Your Bucks program. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus available at each market.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• “Reading the Mueller Report Together,” sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will conclude Saturday morning, July 27, 10-11:30 a.m., at the Wilmington Public Library. Participants are encouraged to watch Robert Mueller’s July 24 congressional testimony in preparation for the discussion. The report is available in bookstores and as a free downloadable PDF online.

ˆ

Monday, July 29

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 29. Theme is Harry Potter; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Tuesday, July 30

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night on Thursday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m. Paint a galaxy watercolor painting. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, July 31

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. There will be Mega Bloks for little ones.

ˆ

Thursday, Aug. 1

• Three-day yard sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Angels Awaiting Maternity Home Angel House at 782 Xenia Ave., Wilmington.

• Book Lovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, discussing “Save Me” by Lisa Scottoline. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book, depending on availability. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call the Blanchester Public Library at the number above.

ˆ

Friday, Aug. 2

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Ruthann Faris.

ˆ

Saturday, Aug. 3

• American Legion Post 49 members and guests will celebrate the 100th American Legion Anniversary with “Boogie on the Blacktop” at the Wilmington Post beginning at 5 p.m. They will fire up the grill with hamburgers and hot dogs. Entertainment by DJ, Matt Farris will begin around 7 p.m.

• Blanchester Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway.

ˆ

Sunday, Aug. 4

• Adult “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types; knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners. Hot water, tea and coffee will be provided. Children can play in the adjoining Activity Room.

ˆ

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed.

ˆ

Friday, Aug. 9

• American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington All You Can Eat Fish Fry beginning at 5:30 p.m.; DJ/karaoke by Gary Creek beginning at 7 p.m.

ˆ

Saturday, Aug. 10

• End of Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 featuring a pre-paid Kona Ice truck, water games, and prizes.

ˆ

Tuesday, Aug. 13

• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at noon Aug. 13 at Ohio Living Cape May Central Campus Building for a carry-in meal. Please bring a covered dish to share, and your table service. Guest speaker is Dessie Rogers of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

ˆ

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Aug. 15 at Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground at 1400 Fife Ave, Wilmington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a day playing; also snacks and outdoor activities. RSVP to 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

ˆ

Friday, Aug. 16

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Sally Buchanan; program leader Patti Cook.

ˆ

Tuesday, Aug. 21

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

ˆ

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed. Entertainment by Ken Striblen with a medley of songs.

ˆ

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Learn to square dance at Wilmington Public Library 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Presented by the Clinton County Country Squares. Everyone is welcome — singles, couples and families. To ensure that everyone has a partner, registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Friday, Aug. 30

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Theresa Rembert.

ˆ

Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 13

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Barbara Leeds; program leader Cindy Petrich.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 27

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

ˆ

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.