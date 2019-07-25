Knisley wins women’s walk race at Chatfield

ST. MARTIN — A Lynchburg woman is one of the top winners in Chatfield College’s Nun Run 5K.

More than 145 were signed up to participate on July 20 at the St. Martin campus. The race, which is run primarily around Chatfield’s lovely campus, has steadily been growing since 2012, the first year it was held.

Many new faces visited campus for the first time, and got a little taste of the history and peaceful atmosphere the grounds exude.

“We are thrilled with this year’s turnout. We were afraid that the excessive heat would keep people away, but it didn’t stop them,” said Brianna Houchens, race director. “Even better, everyone seemed to have a great time, and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces makes the hard work all worth it and lets you know the event was a success.”

Laura Knisley of Lynchburg finished first for the women’s walk division with a time of 41:17.

Gary Exaver of Sardinia took first place in the men’s walk division for a consecutive year with a time of 36:03.

New this year, the Fun Run for kids 12 and younger was also a big hit. The quarter-mile course around the pond in front of Chatfield’s Sacred Heart Chapel was run by a dozen kids.

Morgan Walsh finished first in the women’s run division with a time of 19:46, while Marty Zumbiel won this year’s Nun Run with a time of 18:58. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_runner_winners.jpg Morgan Walsh finished first in the women’s run division with a time of 19:46, while Marty Zumbiel won this year’s Nun Run with a time of 18:58. Courtesy photos Youths line up for a Fun Run. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_kids.line_.up_.jpg Youths line up for a Fun Run. Courtesy photos Laura Knisley of Lynchburg finished first for the women’s walk division, while Gary Exaver of Sardinia took first place in the men’s walk division with a time of 36:03. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_knisley.jpg Laura Knisley of Lynchburg finished first for the women’s walk division, while Gary Exaver of Sardinia took first place in the men’s walk division with a time of 36:03. Courtesy photos