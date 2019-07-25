Sabina Family Fun Days set for Aug. 2-4

SABINA — The annual Family Fun Days are coming to Sabina next weekend.

The event will kick off with a free community pool party at the Sabina Municipal Pool from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 3 the fun will continue with Family Fun Night in downtown Sabina from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be carnival games, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, pedal tractor pulls and an obstacle course for the kids.

Live music this year will feature LeighAnn Cooper and Sean Poole and Buckin’ Krazy.

New to the event this year is a Villain Fest helping to promote some of the local haunts that will be in operation in the coming months.

The event will end with a glow party at the stage area.

Admission is free and there will be many local businesses, crafts and food vendors set up.

“Go try your luck at the dunk tank, and dunk your favorite business owners, coach and even Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty,” said a spokesperson.

The family fun weekend will then wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 4 with a car show at the Sabina Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sabina Area Business Association offers its thanks to local businesses, organizations and the Clinton County Visitors & Convention Bureau for making the event possible.

Pictured is North Howard Street (State Route 729), a section of which is shut down for the annual Family Fun Night in Sabina. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_tables_p.jpg Pictured is North Howard Street (State Route 729), a section of which is shut down for the annual Family Fun Night in Sabina. Courtesy photo

Annual event is Aug. 2-4