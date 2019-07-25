WHS Class of ‘54 reunites

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1954 held its 65th class reunion on Saturday, July 20 at MacD’s Pub.

There were 88 members of the Class of ‘54 — 44 young men and 44 young women. Of that number approximately 44 are believed to be deceased.

Carol Ann Channel Regan welcomed and thanked members for coming. She introduced Glenn Orr, husband of Mary Eleanor Day Harris, to give a memorial to the deceased members and an invocation before attendees enjoyed their meal.

Members and guests in attendance from Wilmington were: Janie Floyd Briggs, Eddie and Frances Bosier, Clifford and Pat Hampton Curtis, Rich and Nancy Gebhart Curran, Bill Green, Jo Ann Hale, Mary Eleanor Day Harris and Glenn Orr, James and Mary Lou Hunt, Robert and Virginia Jones Kelley, Gwen Young Maher, and Carol Ann Channel Regan; from Englewood, Bill Morris; and from Grove City, Carolyn South and son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Tracey Smith.

After the meal everyone enjoyed visiting and reminiscing.

