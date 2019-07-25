CCSO probes thefts, assaults; arrests one alleged thief

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:56 a.m. on July 21, a 37-year-old male from Marion Township reported “unknown subject(s) went through two of his vehicles and took items.” According to the report, items taken include a handheld engine programmer, a blue binder, and a brown accordion folder. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence on Woodville Road. Deputies received a similar report at 2:40 p.m. and dispatched to Heritage Ridge Road in Marion Township. A 51-year-old male resident reported multiple items taken from multiple vehicles. Items taken include a club soccer bag, a Beats Pill player, and a bag of tools and a cordless drill. A 46-year-old male, also a Heritage Ridge Road resident, reported a 9mm handgun, two male wedding rings, birth certificate, and a marriage license/certificate stolen from his vehicle overnight.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Manchester male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after responding to a breaking and entering report at the 1400 block of Cox Road in Richland Township at 1:30 p.m. on July 22. According to the report, the suspect was found to in possession of a hypodermic syringe and he reportedly “stole from multiple addresses.” The report indicates Jeep tires on rims were recovered and valued at $8,000. According to the Municipal Court records, the suspect faces a no operator’s license charge.

• At 5:54 a.m. on July 20, deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville on a burglary report. According to the report, a 58-year-old male resident advised two male subjects — indicated as “friends” of the victim — broke his door, entered the residence and assaulted him. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 10 a.m. on July 14, a 19-year-old Lebanon male reported that an acquaintance of his assaulted him in the parking lot of his job on Gilliam Road in Liberty Township. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 10:07 p.m. on July 21, a 60-year-old New Vienna male reported someone he knows had unauthorized use of his motor vehicle. The vehicle is a tan 2004 Ford 150 pickup truck. According to the report, the incident took place between April 1 and July 21, occurring at the victim’s residence on Antioch Road in Clarksville.

• At 4:01 p.m. on July 22, deputies received a theft report from a business on West Main Street in Clarksville. According to the report, an employee stole $1,198 and between 15 and 20 scratch-off lottery tickets between July 9 and 19.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574