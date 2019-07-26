Friends of Galvin Park forms, plans event

WILMINGTON — A group of neighbors is hoping to keep their local park up to shape.

Julie Bolton started a Facebook group called “Friends of Galvin Park” a few weeks ago after chatting with neighbors and noticing not many families were using it.

“I bought a house near it and families weren’t using it as much,” said Bolton, adding that one of the reasons she moved to the area was because of the park adjacent to the public library.

Bolton said she loved seeing families use it in the wintertime for sledding, but it’s not used as much when it’s warmer.

She said she still sees kids using the basketball court, who she described as nice, adding she’d hate to lose them.

“I started talking with neighbors about how to take back our park and make it family-friendly. Some of the things in the park have been neglected and are in disrepair. We hope that if we work on it and fix those aspects, people will respect it more,” she said.

She told the News Journal she’s been in contact with some city officials about working with them, and she said they are on board with it.

Bolton said the group’s main focus is on groundskeeping and safety and security.

“We want to fill it with families and re-strike a balance of good and purposeful use for the park,” she said.

The group, which has 90 members as of now, will hold a meet and greet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Galvin Park.

At the event, Bolton hopes people come and meet their neighbors and discuss what they’d like to see with the park.

For more info about the group, either join their Facebook group or email them at friendsofgalvinpark@gmail.com. Group members will also be handing out flyers with info about the group and meet up over the weekend.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

