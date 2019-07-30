Main Street Wilmington highlights historic downtown with free postcards

WILMINGTON — Utilizing the talent of local photographers, Main Street Wilmington is proud to offer four postcards featuring images of downtown Wilmington for residents and visitors to use and enjoy.

The original images were part of a photography exhibit held at the Wilmington Public Library in March. Visitors to the exhibit voted on their favorites, and those photographs were chosen as subjects for the postcards.

These four scenes of Wilmington which were reproduced as postcards through support from the mayor’s office, were original photos by local residents Amanda Kratzer, Annen Vance, Barb Regan and Isabelle Allbright.

“We are really excited to offer postcards to the general public,” said Darcy Reynolds, Co-Director of Main Street Wilmington. “We receive frequent requests from people who want to share a scene from home with family or friends who have left the area. The postcards will be a fun way to keep in touch.”

Postcards are available in the following locations: Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wilmington City Building, Clinton County History Center, South Street Wine Cellar, General Denver Hotel, Strength and Dignity Boutique, Wilmington Public Library, Papsy’s Place, Clinton County Courthouse, Cape May Retirement Village, and the Main Street Wilmington office at 63 W. Main St.

While postcards are free, donations are encouraged which will be used to produce another postcard collection in 2020.

For more information please contact Main Street Wilmington at info@mainstreetwilmington.com or call 937-382-2737.

“Why Walk When You Can Fly” by AK Rustic Photography (Amanda Kratzer). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1__Why-Walk-When-You-Can-Fly_-by-AK-Rustic-Photography.jpg “Why Walk When You Can Fly” by AK Rustic Photography (Amanda Kratzer). Courtesy photos “The Murphy at Night” by A. Vance Photography (Annen Vance). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1__The-Murphy-at-Night_-by-A.-Vance-Photography.jpg “The Murphy at Night” by A. Vance Photography (Annen Vance). Courtesy photos “Sunrise Reflections” by Photos by Babs (Barb Regan). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1__Sunrise-Reflections_-by-Photos-by-Babs.jpg “Sunrise Reflections” by Photos by Babs (Barb Regan). Courtesy photos “Summer Sunset” by Isabelle Allbright. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1__Summer-Sunset_-by-Isabelle-Allbright-PeoPla-Photos-LLC.jpg “Summer Sunset” by Isabelle Allbright. Courtesy photos

