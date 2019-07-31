Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions: Several given jail terms

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 22 and July 26, 2019:

• Rose Russell, 36, of Wilmington, O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 19, 2019 to May 19, 2022, fined $2,075, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. No driving privileges granted until otherwise eligible for a license and Russell must take part in supervised probation. Operator’s license destroyed. A reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Kenyon Parry, 23, of Clarksville, domestic violence, sentenced to 179 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Jones, 26, of Radcliff, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 2, 2019 to June 2, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Jones must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Sunshine Key, 37, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Key must take part in supervised probation.

• Jason McCarty, 39, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 24, 2019 to July 24, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. McCarty must take part in supervised probation, complete ORAS assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine and grant driving privileges Aug. 5. ALS vacated. Operator’s license destroyed. McCarty must not consume any alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. A hit-skip charge was dismissed.

• Jerrod Griffith, 33, two counts of theft, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 46 days in jail, fined $600, assessed $405 court costs. Griffith must write a letter of apology to the victims, pay $18.55 in restitution, and have no contact with them.

• Joshua Terry, 42, of Blanchester, two counts of theft, sentenced to 16 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Jailtime stayed to allow Terry to complete diversion, pay $180 in restitution to the victim, and write a letter of apology.

• Olivia Hayslip, 35, of Highland, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Hayslip must complete 12 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victims, and have no contact with them.

• Jennifer Stoops, 42, of Blanchester, obstructing, sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $375, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a tampering with evidence charge.

• Elizabeth Smith, 55, of Wilmington, dangerous drugs, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• James Langan, 26, of Cedarville, criminal damages, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

