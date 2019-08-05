American Legion working to help veterans

If you are an honorably discharged veteran, you are now eligible to become a member of the American Legion, according to a news release from American Legion Post 49.

With President Trump’s signing of the LEGION Act — Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act — the extension of the ongoing declared period of war was extended back to Dec. 7, 1941.

The Congressionally approved act is a way to honor thousands of veterans who were killed or wounded on duty during periods not previously considered a time of war.

“Finally Congress has acknowledged the service and sacrifice of at least 1,600 veterans who died or were wounded in previously undeclared periods of war,” said American Legion National Judge Advocate Kevin Bartlett. “This new law honors the memories of those veterans while allowing other veterans from those previously undeclared eras to receive all the American Legion benefits they have earned through their service.”

The LEGION Act also redefines The American Legion’s membership eligibility dates. The eligibility now span from Dec. 7, 1941, until a time when the U.S. is no longer at war, as determined by Congress.

The American Legion and other veterans organizations work to help ensure that veterans’ medical, educational and family benefits are protected.

Contact your local American Legion Post, any Legion member, or visit ohiolegion.com to find out how to join.

