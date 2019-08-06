Annual ice cream social at Lees Creek UCC

LEES CREEK — Everyone is invited to the Lees Creek United Church of Christ 72nd Annual Ice Cream Social at 57 Cox Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. — or until the food is gone.

The ladies of the church have been busy in the kitchen whipping up the ingredients for the home-made ice cream. The men will be gthering in the shade of the old feed mill waiting with flexed muscles to start the cranking of the ice cream freezers.

Several hours later the last of the 90 gallons of ice cream will be frozen and a light meal which includes the last freezer of ice cream will be enjoyed by all the mixers and crankers, for a meal of baked steak or shredded chicken sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, apple sauce, pie, beverages and the best home-made vanilla ice cream in Clinton County.

All this for a voluntary donation; in other words, you set your price. The proceeds will be for the church’s community outreach projects.