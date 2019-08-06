LOCAL BRIEFS

Dwiggins Road to be closed

Dwiggins Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 12, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between State Route 134 and Starbuck Road in Union Township. The last address accessible from the east (Starbuck Road) is 240 Dwiggins Road. There are no addresses/residences between the closure and State Route 134.

The project is anticipated to take five days, weather permitting.

Barber back to full hours

Ron Young of Ron’s Barber Shop, 1037 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, is back to his prior full work schedule after cutting back hours due to a medical issue.