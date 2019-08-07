VFW Auxiliary presents patriotic art award

WILMINGTON — Since its establishment in 1914, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary has served veterans and communities across America. The Creative Patriotic Art Award is a scholarship contest to recognize patriotic youth and financially assist their academic goals.

The Corporal James A. Smithson VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary recently recognized our local winner — Olivia Lewis, a 2019 Wilmington High School graduate. She created an oil on canvas painting of her cousin, who currently serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Olivia’s entry was advanced to compete at the Department (state) level.

The Corporal James A. Smithson VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary wants to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Olivia and all contestants for their interest and commitment to patriotism. In addition, we wish Olivia continued success in her academic career.

About the contest

The contest began in 1979 and consists of four award levels: local, department, state and national. The Creative Patriotic Art Award is open to any United States citizen or U.S. national enrolled in grades 9-12 in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States.

Participants must be the legal age of 18 or younger and must attend school in the same state as the sponsoring VFW Auxiliary, though neither Auxiliary nor VFW Post membership is required. State level winners are eligible for up to $15,000 in scholarship awards. The first-place winner in each state will advance to the national level to compete for up to an additional $10,000 in scholarship awards.

The annual deadline for the local competition is the end of March.

For more information about the Creative Patriotic Art Award, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org. The site also displays 2018-2019 state winners and previous first-place national winners. The Corporal James A. Smithson VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary will continue this annual competition and look forward to supporting Clinton County’s local talent for the 2020 award.

Olivia Lewis is pictured with her mom, Robin Lewis, grandparents, Ron and Regina Carey, and friend. First-place winner Olivia Lewis is presented a pin and certificate from Madam President Valerie Rose. The first-place oil painting by Olivia Lewis.