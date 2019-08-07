Wednesday was “Wear Green To Work” day at Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS) in connection with August being National Child Support Awareness Month. The local child support program serves about 4,000 children. Collections here average $6 million annually. In calendar year 2018, there were 504 new child support program cases in Clinton County, according to JFS.

Wednesday was "Wear Green To Work" day at Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS) in connection with August being National Child Support Awareness Month. The local child support program serves about 4,000 children. Collections here average $6 million annually. In calendar year 2018, there were 504 new child support program cases in Clinton County, according to JFS.