Wilmington police reports: thefts; an overdose

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 44-year-old contractor from Michigan advised multiple tools and pieces of equipment were stolen from a trailer located at his project site on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the sum total of the items stolen added up to $5,984.28. The victim advised the trailer was locked.

• Emergency services responded to a reported heroin overdose at the 500 block of Valley Street at 10:23 p.m. on July 29. Emergency services transported a female subject to Clinton Memorial Hospital by the life squad.

• At 4:04 a.m. on July 29, police responded to the 1-99 block of Randolph Street for a hit-skip report. An 18-year-old male was cited, according to the report. Later at 6:01 a.m. the same suspect was issued a second hit-skip citation at the 300 block of South Mulberry Street.

• At 1:40 p.m. on July 29, a 21-year-old male reported sometime overnight, someone broke into his vehicle at the 1-99 block of Applegate Street and stole $3 in change.

• At 5:29 p.m. on July 29, a 65-year-old female called in to report that sometime overnight someone had entered into her vehicle at her residence on Howard Street and rummaged through it. She advised that someone had stolen her recently purchased handicap placard that was inside of her vehicle and reported nothing else missing.

• At 6:20 p.m. on July 29, police received a call of a female who had reportedly attempted to attack another female with a knife. Authorities responded to Doan Street and made contact with the 61-year-old female who advised she was threatened by a 40-year-old female. A male subject who owned the residence stepped in and intervened with the two. The responding officer had the female who allegedly attempted to attack another transported to the hospital to be checked out for her mental status.

• Police received a report of theft at the 300 block of West Main Street at 6:35 p.m. on July 29. The report lists “utilities” as the items stolen. Two male subjects — ages 20 and 21 were listed as the suspects.

• At 8:16 p.m. on July 29, a 24-year-old male reported his 2008 gray Volkswagen Passat 4S as stolen at the 200 block of Columbus Street.

• At 11:47 a.m. on July 30, the manager of a business on Rombach Avenue called to report a shoplifter. She told dispatch that a 38-year-old female suspect was in the dressing room and that she was the suspect in a theft from the store last Friday. A 44-year-old employee advised that the suspect was walking west in the plaza and that she was able to get the clothes stolen. Police made contact with the suspect. She denied taking anything from the store and having anything from the store. Police escorted her back to the store and had her walk through the detectors. It beeped at her. “I was shown a shirt by (the employee) that had a hole in the back where she said (the suspect) had removed the sensor,” the report states. A sensor was located on the suspect’s person. She denied taking it off of the shirt but had no explanation why she had the sensor. The employee said that she didn’t want her charged, but did want her trespassed.

• At 4:28 p.m. on July 30, a 33-year-old Leesburg male reported someone had rummaged through his vehicle while it was at the 500 block of Rombach Avenue overnight. He reported an iPhone 5 that belonged to his employer from Dayton was stolen.

• At 6:24 p.m. on July 30, a 41-year-old male was cited for consuming alcohol and having an open container at the park on North South Street.

• At 6:50 p.m. on July 30, police received a report of property damage reported from the 100 block of Woodview Drive. According to the report, both doors to enter the residence had been tampered with and damaged.

• At 10:43 p.m. on July 30, police arrested a male subject for domestic violence after police responded to a domestic incident at North Spring Street between a mother and son. Police made contact with Juvenile Probation, according to the report.

• At 12:30 p.m. on July 31, police received a report that a 55-year-old male had pulled a knife on a 35-year-old male at the 200 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, police told that both subjects left. The officer was advised that the two were arguing and the suspect pulled a knife, but never swung it at the other. Staff there advised that Bart was going to be suspended for a month from the location. Police later caught up with the victim and he said that he took 50% responsibility for what happened because he could have walked away before the suspect got upset enough to pull the knife. He said that he didn’t want to file any charges.

• Police responded to the report of a breaking and entering at a business on East Main Street at 3:50 p.m. on July 31. According to the report, it appeared the back door window was damaged but there was never any entry gained. The caller stated that the alarm was still set as she had to disarm the alarm when she entered the business. She advised that the door was never unlocked or opened as there is a motion sensor next to the door and the door also has a motion sensor.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

