Firefighting event for area young women

Attention young women, age 15 and older: Are you curious about being a firefighter? Join local women fire service professionals for a free day of hands-on activities to learn more.

The class, called Can You Take the Heat?, will be held at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The class is a controlled, low-pressure, physically active setting designed to get you out of your comfort zone and build confidence.

Explore the challenges of the firefighting profession; use firefighting tools, advance hoselines, perform search and rescue operations, climb ladders and wear firefighting gear.

Registration is required; it’s intended for young women and participants must be at least 15 years old. The class is free, and lunch is provided. Register at: bit.ly/CYTTH2019 by Aug. 19.

Scarlet Oaks is located at 3254 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville. For more information, email cyth.cincy@gmail.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Great-Oaks.jpg