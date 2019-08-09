Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 25. Follow-up. Using timers for pizza on time-holding back prior to baking. No one wearing hats or hairnets. Will conduct follow-up on July 30. Note: No longer allowed to donate pizzas per Ohio Department of Health ruling.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 30. Follow-up. Seven previous violations corrected.

There is no employee here with Manager Certification. Gnats flying around pizza rack.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 15.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, July 30. Critical: On inside of soda machine, ice dispenser is dirty. BBQ sandwiches were 125°F. (Must be kept at 135°F or above.) Employee removed from service. Clean pizza cutter stored on faucet on back of sink. Plastic container on hand-dip ice cream for scoops is broken.

There is no employee at this facility with Manager Certification. Gnats flying around 3-compartment sink. Employees making food must have hats, hair restraints, beard restraints. Slushie machine, outside of dispenser is dirty. Inside of cappuccino machine is dirty. Trash dumpster is overflowing. Employee stated trash pickup is Thursday (today is Tuesday). Please provide adequate trash storage so that lids can be properly closed and trash does not overflow. Dry storage areas have unpainted plywood. Wall behind prep table is dirty. Floor under prep tables along the wall is dirty. There is a spill on floor of walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 30.

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina, July 31. Standard/Complaint. Received complaint regarding “butcher wearing cutting apron and arm sleeve(?) outside to the restroom, the smoke shop across street, outside to smoke and then returning to work with same apron.” Spoke with Person in Charge in meat-cutting department regarding complaint. Employees are to remove aprons/hats but admitted that it does happen sometimes. Will speak with all employees regarding procedures. Aprons are to be removed when taking breaks to avoid any possible contamination.

Critical: There were several (5+) packages of out-of-date product (July 10-July 28). Bulk water machine has testing date posted for April 2016.

Gnats flying all around the mop sink. Microwave and decorating area in bakery is dirty. Icing everywhere (floor, table, etc.). Floors, walls, front of equipment in deli area are dirty. Deli are needs good cleaning. Main freezer has build-up of ice on boxes and shelves.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 28.

• Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, July 19. Critical: Mice droppings found under slicer. Continue to work with pest control company. Clean equipment.

General repairs needed —floor, mop sink, soda bib area, outlet light covers, cove trim, etc. Floor paint worn in kitchen.

• Continental Manor Nursing & Rehab, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, July 19. Follow-up. Manager Certification in food protection unavailable. Floor tile damaged in warewash room. Thanks for cooperation.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, July 19. Critical: Mashed potatoes 109°F; alfredo sauce 125°F (steam well). Person in Charge to monitor; PIC added hot water to equipment.

“Extra” hand sink hot water flow was low. Soap and paper towels unavailable.

• AJ’s Pizza, 653 W. Main st., July 19. Follow-up. manager Certification in food protection unavailable. Employee scheduled to take exam in August. Person In Charge certifications unavailable. All other violations corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, Wilmington, July 30. Everything looks good. Thank you!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg