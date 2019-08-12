English Club talks fair, installs officers

The English Club had its August meeting at First Christian Church with Susan Henry and Beverly Drapalik serving as hostesses. Fresh flowers centered each table.

Members answered roll call by telling about “a favorite state fair memory” The butter cow in the dairy barn was a favorite for many.

Avonelle Williams installed the new officers. She talked about traditions in the English Club as well as traditions of other organizations and in our own families.

The new officers are: President – Jane Walker; Vice President – Nancy Williams; Secretary – Susan Henry; Assistant Secretary – Judy Sargent; Treasurer – Sharon Breckel; and Sunshine – Joan Burge.

Members attending were Donna Barnhart, Sharon Breckel, Joan Burge, Barbara Davis, Susan Henry, Nancy Jones, Anne Lynch, Sue Miars, Barbara Ostermeier, Joyce Peters, Judy Sargent, Jean Singleton, Helen Starkey, Connie Townsend, Jane Walker, Avonelle Williams and Nancy Williams.

Hostesses for September will be Jean Singleton and Beverly Drapalik.

From left are English Club members, Nancy Williams, Vice President; Judy Sargent, Assistant Secretary; Sharon Breckel, Treasurer; Jane Walker, President; and Joan Burge, Sunshine. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_1720.jpg From left are English Club members, Nancy Williams, Vice President; Judy Sargent, Assistant Secretary; Sharon Breckel, Treasurer; Jane Walker, President; and Joan Burge, Sunshine. Courtesy photo