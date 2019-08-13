Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 26. Standard/Complaint. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed about illness reporting requirements is unavailable. A box of raw bacon stored on top of cart with ready-to-eat desserts in walk-in cooler. Person in Charge relocated and corrected. Warewash final rinse temperature (gauge) was below 180°F (gauge displayed 74°F). PIC informed dish employee to use 3-sink system; PIC reported water temperature problems to maintenance for repair. Strawberries 45°F (drive-thru reach-in cooler). PIC adjusted temperature control on equipment. PIC to monitor and re-check holding temperature. Cole slaw 46°F; cottage cheese 45°F (server reach-in cooler); PIC to relocate food product to other coolers. PIC to clean and remove ice (minor) accumulation inside cooler. Bulk ham and turkey missing date mark. Container of pulled pork missing date mark (walk-in cooler). PIC added dates. Spray bottles with cleaners missing name labels. PIC corrected. Water temperature at 3-compartment sink is less than 110°F. PIC reported water temperature problems to maintenance for repair. Cooking equipment is available to heat water. Air gap is not visible from drains of soda fountain machines (3). PIC stated will contact maintenance and/or Coke for repair.

Manager certification in food protection certificate is unavailable. Written procedures for cleaning up vomit and diarrhea events is unavailable. Employee beverage container found on shelf above cooking equipment without lid (open can). Water temperature at handwashing sinks was below 100°F (measured in the 70s); July 29 was corrected. Written procedures for time holding TCS foods not available. Food employees handling food were not wearing hair restraints (head and beards). Utensils stored in-between uses in a container of water less than 135°F (measured at 118°F). Shelving in Traulsen 4-door cooler (kitchen) surfaces is worn. Maximum registering irreversible thermometer for warewash machine is unavailable. Splatter from coconut creme pie accumulated on stand mixer. Food debris accumulated in Traulsen 4-door cooler. Trash/unnecessary items, tires, etc. stored near grease dumpster. Walk-in freezer door does not close properly. Ice and frost accumulations in walk-in freezer. Light nonworking in vent hood. Ceiling light nonworking above warewash machine. Grease accumulated on floor near cooking oil collection/storage equipment. Black residues accumulated on HVAC vent in warewash area. Shelving in walk-in coolers has black residues. Cooking equipment has grease and food debris accumulations. Splatter/residues accumulation on floor/walls under soda fountain machines. Brooms stored in kitchen next to microwave. Current license unavailable.

Complaint: Received July 16 claims “mold in cooler, milk cartons with mold, food racks had mold, mold in dishwashing area, floors in dish area only cleaned two times a week and water stands under sink.” Investigated July 26. Black residues found in shelving in walk-in cooler and HVAC vents in warewash area. No concerns with floor at time of visit. Discussed concerns with manager. Stated they have had humidity problems; air handler for facility was not functioning properly. Maintenance repaired today. Manager has been cleaning facility and equipment more frequently. Continue to clean facility and repair areas of concern.

Follow-up: Aug. 12.

• Engine House Pizza Station #2, 415 E. Washington St., Sabina, July 26. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Probe thermometer to check internal food temperatures unavailable. Window in kitchen was open with no screen. Shelving has rust accumulations in 3-door reach-in cooler. HVAC ceiling vent has black residues. (Panel (inside) reach-in freezer missing (pizza prep area). Sanitizer test strips unavailable/damaged. fan has accumulation of dust. Floor paint chipping/not in good repair (storage area). Ice maker (soda fountain) drain clogged/accumulating on floor (storage area). Public bathroom has black residues on wall. Light non-working in kitchen (pizza prep). Current license is not displayed.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville, July 19. Critical: Tomatoes 44°F (walk-in cooler). Person in Charge discarded and corrected. Monitor walk-in cooler especially with excessive heat/humidity outdoors.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg