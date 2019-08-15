Third Friday Party set for Sugartree; offers more room, more to do and less traffic congestion

WILMINGTON — This week’s Third Friday Party will be bigger and better than ever as it moves to West Sugartree Street for August.

Featuring Cincinnati’s own 3 Piece Revival — plus motorcycles, food trucks, cold drinks and a variety of beer — Main Street Wilmington celebrates August by utilizing West Sugartree Street for the first time.

“We are excited to invite the community to see what Sugartree Street can be in the future. The new location will give us more room, as well as easing traffic congestion through the downtown,” said Ruth Brindle, Co-Director of Main Street Wilmington.

South Mulberry Street, between West Main and West Sugartree, will be closed to all car traffic to accommodate pedestrians and motorcycles.

West Sugartree Street will be closed from South Mulberry to South South Street to allow for the City Stage at the South Street end, along with food trucks and beverages.

Friday night’s featured band is 3 Piece Revival, performing for the first time in Wilmington. Members of two of Cincinnati’s most popular cover bands, plus the vocals of a Cincinnati Idol winner, equals one great night of music.

Guitarist Sean McGary, formerly with Naked Karate Girls, Zach Albers and Richie Terbush, John Miracle and Alex Hughes comprise the band, whose playlist includes current favorites plus classic Motown, rock and soul.

The design and planning firm, Gossman Group, will also be on hand to collect public input on updated design ideas for the area including streetscapes, gathering spaces, public art, key business destinations and more.

With food trucks serving at 5:30 p.m., beer sales starting at 6 p.m. and the band playing from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Wilmington can look forward to a whole evening of fun and entertainment on West Sugartreee Street.

Offers more room and things to do, less traffic congestion