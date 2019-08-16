Wilmington police reports: Hit-skip runner; convenience store shoplifter

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 6:05 p.m. Aug. 13 police received a report of a 26-year-old Wilmington man — who had been previously trespassed from a convenience store in the 300 block of East Main Street — was found to have stolen several items from there. Police reported he fought with officers, attempting to, and causing, harm to the officers. The suspect was treated for minor injuries and transported to the Clinton County Jail. Police reports show that two other local stores had also called police to report the suspect.

• At 5:34 p.m. Aug. 13 a caller reported a hit-skip accident causing minor damage to his vehicle on South South Street. He followed the alleged perpetrator who the victim said jumped out of his red Pontiac Sunfire in the 400 block of North Mulberry Street and went to a house in the 400 block of North South Street. Police went to the house, verified the damage to both vehicles, and stated that the suspect admitted to the accident and to running off “because he was scared.” Police said he was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was under a child support suspension, and had no auto insurance. He was cited for hit-skip, ACDA, and driving under child support suspension.

• On Aug. 14 a 44-year-old Wilmington man was charged with domestic violence against a 48-year-old woman; he was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 2:39 a.m. Aug. 13 a store in the 300 block of Eat Locust Street reported a female and two males were attempting to steal water bottles stored outside, and that a caucasian female wearing a blue tiger print became disorderly, yelling and making threats. The employee asked that the female be trespassed from the store and the photo was sent to police.

• At 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 15 police received a report of a man striking a woman inside a car in the 400 block of South Walnut Street that continued down Short Street to South Street. The area was searched and the vehicle was not located.

• At 11:57 a.m. Aug. 13 a report was received of a group of subjects living on the south side of the bike trail opposite the hospital. Offices walked the field and woods and found no evidence of people living there.

• At 3:44 p.m. Aug. 13 a caller advised a solicitor driving a red Chevy Suburban was soliciting in the Country Oaks subdivision. Officer made contact with the subject and identified him. He was selling Kirby vacuums and had a valid permit to solicit. He was advised to keep his permit on him while working.

• At 3:51 p.m. Aug. 13 police received a suspicious person call. A 35-year-old Wilmington man was arrested.

• At 9:17 p.m. Aug. 13 a caller reported a male was selling drugs on the bike trail. Police patrolled the area but did not locate the male.

• On Aug. 13 a male came to the station and showed police messages he believes to be threats to his family.

• At 6:46 p.m. a caller advised that a male and female were attempting to steal lawn ornaments from the area of High and Columbus Streets. The two individuals could not be located.

