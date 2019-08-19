Clinton County Foundation public luncheon; will reveal data gathered on area’s challenges, aspirations

The Clinton County Foundation will host a public luncheon at noon Tuesday, Sept. 17 in the Robert Moyer room of the Wilmington City Building, 69 N. South St. The Foundation will reveal the data collected from local leaders and citizens about the challenges and aspirations for our community.

Additionally several local organizations will share exciting next steps for their nonprofits.

“The Foundation wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the community,” said Jan Blohm, executive director. “Each community has its own needs and assets, as well as its own culture and social structure — a unique web of relationships, history, strengths, and conflicts that defines it. A community assessment helps to uncover not only needs and resources, but the underlying culture and social structure that will help you understand how to address the community’s needs and utilize its resources,”

While the Foundation survey was not a scientific sampling, it affirmed many of the valued and important assessments done in Clinton County recently. At the survey core, the Foundation wanted to understand how citizens have set their hopes and how the Foundation. can set plans based on those aspirations.

“Our community needs to have an auspicious galvanizing vision that will propel our community forward,“ said Blohm. The survey will set the Foundation’s strategic plans. It is important that the survey can resonate with donors who have wise charitable decisions to make.

Anyone may attend, who is interested in the survey data or the Foundation’s plans should come. Please call the Foundation’s office at 937-566-1634 or email blohmj74@gmail.com to set a reservation.

Will reveal data gathered on area’s challenges, aspirations