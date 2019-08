SABINA — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a hit-skip incident.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told the News Journal at about 8:13 a.m. a male subject was struck by a vehicle around U.S. 22 and State Route 279 in Sabina.

The victim was transported by emergency services to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No further details, including any description of the suspect vehicle, are available at this time.

