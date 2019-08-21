UPDATED: WPD, college confirm: There was no active shooter incident today

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police as well as Wilmington College want the public to know that there was never any active shooter situation today on or near the campus.

Some local people picked up on information that an incident was occurring in Wilmington, Illinois, and word began to spread that it was happening in Wilmington, Ohio, according to both police and the college.

Police patrolled Wilmington College as a precaution and cleared the scene earlier this morning, according to WPD Det, Bob Wilson and Wilmington College spokesperson Randy Sarvis.

Illinois incident

WGN in Chicago reported early Wednesday morning that “One suspect is in custody and another suspect is at large after an armed carjacking led to a high-speed police chase into Wilmington (Illinois)” after an armed carjacking took place in Calumet City, Ill.

Early Wednesday morning Wilmington, Ill. police advised that a suspect was at large in that area and a manhunt was underway, with citizens advised to stay in their homes.

