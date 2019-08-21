Posted on by

Stewarts state fair winners


Gracee Stewart won Champion Dark Cross Division 2 Jr. Show.

Gracee Stewart earned Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow Jr. Show.


Gracee and Jessee Stewart are members of the Clinton County Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club who won big at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Gracee is a junior at Miami Trace HIgh School where she is a member of the FFA; Jessee is an eighth-grader at Miami Trace Middle School. Shown, Jessee Stewart won Champion Chester Gilt Open Show and 3rd Overall Chester Gilt Jr. Show.


Gracee and Jessee Stewart are members of the Clinton County Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club who won big at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Gracee is a junior at Miami Trace HIgh School where she is a member of the FFA; Jessee is an eighth-grader at Miami Trace Middle School. Shown, Jessee Stewart won Champion Chester Gilt Open Show and 3rd Overall Chester Gilt Jr. Show.

