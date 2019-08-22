Congressman visits Rotary

WILMINGTON — Steve Stivers, U.S. Congressman for the 15th District of Ohio, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant.

Stivers was born in Cincinnati, raised in Ripley, Ohio and hols a BA and MBA from The Ohio State University. He is married with two young children and resides in Upper Arlington.

He is a Brigadier General in the National Guard, and was on active duty while serving as a state senator. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2011 and serves the 15th District which runs from Clinton County to Athens, and up to Columbus.

Stivers told Rotarians that he serves on the House Committee for Financial Services, and that the current political situation — Republican president, Republican House and Democratic Senate — makes it hard to get big things done.

Stivers said that some of the issues he is working include homelessness, health insurance, small businesses and intellectual property, and a resolution to the water billing issues between the City of Wilmington and ODNR/Army Corps of Engineers and Caesar Creek Lake.

Stivers said he would love to hear from his constituents, so please keep in in touch with issues that are important to all of us.

From left are: Katherine Harrison-Tigar, President of Wilmington Rotary; Wil Lloyd and Tyler Reed, staff members for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers; Stivers; and Tom Popp, Past President of Wilmington Rotary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_0438.jpg From left are: Katherine Harrison-Tigar, President of Wilmington Rotary; Wil Lloyd and Tyler Reed, staff members for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers; Stivers; and Tom Popp, Past President of Wilmington Rotary. Courtesy photo