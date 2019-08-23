ODNR wildlife officer visits Lions

WILMINGTON — ODNR wildlife officer Matt Roberts was the presenter at the last Wilmington Lions Club meeting.

Besides sharing his personal history, he advised the Lions that he is the only wildlife officer assigned to Clinton County. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has several Divisions, with Officer Roberts being in the Wildlife Division.

He talked about his work and how priorities change with the seasons, such as from fishing to hunting laws enforcement.

He was happy to report that the bald eagle population has grown, but it is still is a protected species.

Besides protecting animals, wildlife officers are responsible for other aspects in nature such as the harvesting of ginseng, which is a controlled herb. Officer Roberts’ job has a lot of responsibility but he certainly gave the impression he is well qualified and enjoys his chosen career.

ODNR Officer Matt Roberts with Lions Club President Ryan Page. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Officer-Matt-Roberts-President-Ryan-Page.jpg ODNR Officer Matt Roberts with Lions Club President Ryan Page. Courtesy photo