Federal charges accuse man of Jewish center video threat

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities are announcing charges against an Ohio man accused of threatening a Jewish community center in a video police say shows him shooting a rifle.

Police in New Middletown in northeastern Ohio arrested 20-year-old James Reardon on Aug. 16 after police say he posted a video on Instagram last month of himself shooting a semiautomatic rifle.

The video included sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist.”

A federal charge filed Aug. 19 and unsealed Thursday charges Reardon with transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce.

Police say they found weapons and anti-Semitic information at Reardon’s home.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.