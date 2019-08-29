Cardboard City to spring up soon; adds awareness of homelessness, raises funds for shelter

WILMINGTON — The upcoming 22nd annual Cardboard City outside the Clinton County Courthouse will give young participants an idea of what homelessness feels like, while raising awareness of the issue.

The event is also the Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s largest fundraiser; it brings in donations from groups and individuals.

Sponsored by the Wilmington AM Rotary Club, this year’s event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 (and into Sunday morning) with registration beginning at 6 p.m. (This date is a change from when it was previously held the third Saturday of the month.)

Also, this year participants are asked to bring their cardboard boxes to sleep in.

The event also features a Clinton County School District Challenge — the school that raises the most funds at Cardboard City will bring home the Clinton County School District Challenge Traveling Trophy.

The event will also feature, at 7 p.m., Hands Together for Homelessness as participants will form a human chain around the courthouse sidewalk to raise awareness of homelessness in Clinton County and the human right to housing.”

This year’s co-chairs are AM Rotarian Fadi Al-Ghawi and Clinton County Homeless Shelter Assistant Director Amber Taylor.

For more information about the event or the shelter, visit www.ClintonCountyHomelessShelter.com or call the shelter at 937-382-7058.

Cardboard City participants and advocates for the homeless at last year’s Cardboard City form a human chain of hands around the northeast corner of the Clinton County Courthouse block. Pictured is part of the human chain that lined the Main Street side of courthouse square. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_chain_hands_p_f.jpg Cardboard City participants and advocates for the homeless at last year’s Cardboard City form a human chain of hands around the northeast corner of the Clinton County Courthouse block. Pictured is part of the human chain that lined the Main Street side of courthouse square. Great Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington — shown at last year’s Cardboard City — is one of the groups that annually takes part in the fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_great_oaks_p.jpg Great Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington — shown at last year’s Cardboard City — is one of the groups that annually takes part in the fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Adds awareness of homelessness, raises funds for shelter