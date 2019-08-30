One flown from scene of crash near New Vienna

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper told The Times-Gazette on Thursday that a vehicle veered left of center and struck a boat, causing this accident on SR 73, approximately one mile south of New Vienna near Ross Road. The vehicle that struck the boat was then hit head-on by another vehicle. The driver who was at fault was flown from the scene by helicopter, but the trooper said the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening. A trooper at the scene said drugs or alcohol use were not believed to be involved. The state patrol said no further details were available at press time.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper told The Times-Gazette on Thursday that a vehicle veered left of center and struck a boat, causing this accident on SR 73, approximately one mile south of New Vienna near Ross Road. The vehicle that struck the boat was then hit head-on by another vehicle. The driver who was at fault was flown from the scene by helicopter, but the trooper said the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening. A trooper at the scene said drugs or alcohol use were not believed to be involved. The state patrol said no further details were available at press time. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_wreck.jpg An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper told The Times-Gazette on Thursday that a vehicle veered left of center and struck a boat, causing this accident on SR 73, approximately one mile south of New Vienna near Ross Road. The vehicle that struck the boat was then hit head-on by another vehicle. The driver who was at fault was flown from the scene by helicopter, but the trooper said the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening. A trooper at the scene said drugs or alcohol use were not believed to be involved. The state patrol said no further details were available at press time. McKenzie Caldwell | Times-Gazette